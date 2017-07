Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Billet fuel caps for yamaha #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Age 47 Posts 511 Billet fuel caps for yamaha Hey guys... for you dudes that part out yamahas...I am looking for two billet or anodized fuel caps for a wave raider....I see the new Blowsin ones on ebay but I am not paying 60 bucks for a friggin fuel cap... So I am looking for two used ones ...If anyone has them please P.M. me...

Thanks. If it aint broke...don't fix it!!!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules