Got a pestering question. Rebuilt the 44.
2.0 N/S
150 Hi
120 Lo
Black spring
I should pop off around 21 psi right? Well if I screw the pin down tight; it pops off around 40 psi. If I back the scew out and leave the pin loose ; I can get it to pop off around 22. I feel like it could vibrate loose. Shouldn't it be screwed down all the way? Also, whats this about bending the spring arm?
I used the 65 gram spring and it pops off around 30when the pin is screwed down all the way. Again I got to back it out a few turns to pop at 21