Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96' 1100 ZXI Carb Tuning #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Florida Age 17 Posts 13 96' 1100 ZXI Carb Tuning So, I just yesterday finished putting together the jet ski after doing a full top end rebuild 1mm over (1 piston was bad) and replacing the water pump's wear-ring (as it was locked due to the inner aluminum rusting). We also rebuilt the carbs using aftermarket kits.



We're using a 40-1 pre-mix. When we turn on the engine, it doesn't idle (turns off), and backfires every 10 seconds or so (through the exhaust, not a reed valve problem). My father says that it seems like the carbs are making the fuel-air mixture way too lean, since when we pump the throttle, so as to squirt some fuel into the carbs and turn it on, it runs fine for the first few seconds, then instantly starts acting up and turns off unless we're constantly pumping the throttle. Tomorrow we're going to take the carbs out and see what we can do.



The engine was running rather smoothly before the rebuild (obviously not really smooth as it was running on only 2 cylinders), but had none of these problems, except a low idle which was obviously caused by the engine pulling around a dead piston.



I suspect it has something to do with the carb rebuild going wrong, but I'm just wondering if anyone has had such a problem before, and how should I fix it? I imagine that through a lot of tinkering we'll figure it out, but it would save a lot of time and headaches if someone who has experience with this type of carb pointed us in the right direction.



If it means anything, we didn't change the needles in the carbs because they were good, and the new ones didn't fit well, they seemed longer, so we just kept the stock ones.



Thanks in advance. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules