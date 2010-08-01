Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help please! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location USA Posts 5 Need help please! I am completely lost now... I have a 1990 JS550 with a brand new top end. The ski will not run.



Mikuni bn44 carb

Stock piston-port engine

Time on new top end (0 hours)

Brand new battery



With cranking the engine, it will just fire every time the cylinder should, but it never takes over and idles. When I put gas directly into the carb, the ski will start then top out the rpm until it dies. (This is for around 2-3 seconds) I have tried unscrewing the low speed screw until it starts, but it never happens. The ski will also backfire every few seconds of cranking.



Checked timing (Was dead on)

Advanced the timing a few degrees (This got it to actually start firing)

Woodruff key is perfectly fine

Fly wheel marks lines up just fine with where it should

Good flow coming out of return line for carb (So it is getting plenty of fuel)

Carbs are adjusted to complete stock settings

good spark

