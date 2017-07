Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650 yamaha in a js hull #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2004 Location Winnipeg Canada Age 47 Posts 94 650 yamaha in a js hull Anyone have any input into how a yamaha 650 would perform in a js hull? I have two 550's but only one good motor. The cost of boring, new pistons, possible crank etc for the 550sx motor got me thinking of a swap. Seems like you can find yami 650's for ok $$. How would that 650 compare to a limited set up 550? 93 Waveblaster

91 Kawi 550sx

94 Kawi 550sx

05 Kawi 800sxr (sold)

2000 superjet

06 Yamaha fxho cruiser #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 33 Posts 171 Re: 650 yamaha in a js hull Stock 550 is supposed to be 36hp, stock Yamaha 650 is supposed to be 50hp. I think by the time you do all the conversion stuff for yamaha you would be way cheaper with a Kawasaki 650 53hp. Rhass kit is $80 to put in a kawasaki 650 or 750.

Yamaha conversion kit is $260 from rhass



I know people like that Yamaha motors though, they all say better bottom end.



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G870A using Tapatalk VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sacramento Age 33 Posts 171 Re: 650 yamaha in a js hull Sorry it's actually $340 for rhaas Yamaha into 550js hull the $260 kit is for 650,750 or 800 hull



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G870A using Tapatalk Last edited by JustStandups; Today at 12:29 AM . VHP7000 #132 T1

VHP7000 #169 T3

VHP7000 #174 project PJS Triple 795cc

550sx PJS all over w/ 440 fully ported Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules