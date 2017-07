Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SX-R 800 jet pump housing OEM #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 321 SX-R 800 jet pump housing OEM Useable pump vane housing out of 09' SXR 800. Slight abrasion on vanes from impeller after a bearing failure. I don't see any cracks so with some minor clean up it will be ok. I'm just too picky to use it. I can't believe these housings are around $800 new..



$250 shipped (USA)



















