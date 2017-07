Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Carb tuning. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2009 Location socal Age 36 Posts 25 Carb tuning. I just dropped a 62t into my superjet. I pulled the top end and took it to dasa racing for a bore and some porting. I also added boysen reed a factory B pipe ads head at 185 psi. I ride at sea level. And am looking for some good base line jetting. I know there are a million threads on this but I can't really find anything with porting. Ski also has a set of flame arrestors. Any help getting it close would be appreciated Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

