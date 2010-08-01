Alright, This is the second year with my conversion ski and I'm really not too satisfied with the performance. I've been through the whole ski and everything is running like a top. I'm pretty positive its my impeller that's the issue.
I'm running a twin carb 750 SP with 750 electronics, a Mariner 2 piece 650 pipe (very very long and hard to fit in) Supertrapp waterbox (7 or 8 discs... cant remember) The JS pump with a Mariner SS impeller I was told was re-pitched to 19* I've shimmed the impeller to have .2mm on two blades and less on the third.
I know that the sx pump is better and I know that the Rhaas 750 conversion is even better, but both of those cost serious cash (being from Canada, the exchange kills all deals)
What is the deal with these impellers? Anyone have experience with them? Or could it be that the guy i bought it from was full of it and never repitched it? It has great mid-top end power. But very disappointing low end snap.
What is my next step?
Thanks.