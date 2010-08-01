Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 polaris slt750 water box getting very hot #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Tarentum, pa Age 31 Posts 6 94 polaris slt750 water box getting very hot I just picked up a slt750 that runs great aside from the watrerbox getting way too hot. It gets hot enough to melt the cable that's lying near it ( reverse cable?). The cylinders get warm but no warmer than my properly running seadoo xp 650, and the pipe is nice and cool. I've pulled all the hoses and found no blockages, and they were properly routed. I did remove the thermostat and the spring/ plastic piece in the thermostat housing. Any ideas? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

