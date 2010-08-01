Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996' Kawi 750ss won't run, replaced stator & rectifier #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location KS Age 27 Posts 3 1996' Kawi 750ss won't run, replaced stator & rectifier Cross posting this from the vintage ski section. Replaced the stator and rectifier on my buddy's '96 750ss, both new from SBT. Old ones shorted out and melted the wiring. Now it won't run without pouring fuel down the carb. Rebuilt the carb with a new kit and its getting fuel, checked by pulling return line off and turning motor over, so that checks out. I saw another post that someone mention aligning the stator. I thought timing was not adjustable on these as its controlled by the CDI. I've got good spark but it just won't start without pour gas into it. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules