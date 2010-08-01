|
1996' Kawi 750ss won't run, replaced stator & rectifier
Cross posting this from the vintage ski section. Replaced the stator and rectifier on my buddy's '96 750ss, both new from SBT. Old ones shorted out and melted the wiring. Now it won't run without pouring fuel down the carb. Rebuilt the carb with a new kit and its getting fuel, checked by pulling return line off and turning motor over, so that checks out. I saw another post that someone mention aligning the stator. I thought timing was not adjustable on these as its controlled by the CDI. I've got good spark but it just won't start without pour gas into it. Thanks
