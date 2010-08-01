Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS550 upgrade to SBN #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location canada Posts 4 JS550 upgrade to SBN Gang,



Got my SBN, internals and spacer and installed it quick. Still some tweaking on it and hope to get out this weekend. Seems to be a miracle. No hesitation, starts easy etc. Forgot to get intake gaskets so made some up in the interim.



Cant wait!



