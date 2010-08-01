Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 Kawi 750 ss replaced stator & rectifier. Now won't start, timing? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location KS Age 27 Posts 3 1996 Kawi 750 ss replaced stator & rectifier. Now won't start, timing? I replaced the stator in my buddies '96 750ss with a new one from SBT as the old one shorted out and took the regulator/rectifier with it (also replaced that). At least one (or both) shorted and took the other with it. Wires were melted. Got those two replaced and put everything back together and having good spark and expected it to fire right up. But now it won't run without pouring gas down the carb. I've been through the carb twice cleaning everything and put in a new kit. I've checked the reeds they look fine. I tried a new CDI box also from SBT with no change. Is my timing off? I thought timing wasn't adjustable on stock. Any insight would be appreciated. Thanks #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location KS Age 27 Posts 3 Re: 1996 Kawi 750 ss replaced stator & rectifier. Now won't start, timing? I also pulled the return line on the carb to make sure it is pumping gas after rebuilding the carb and that checks out. Fuel pickup on the tank was also cleaned as it was very corroded and return port was clogged. Thought I had it licked when I found that but still can't get it to run. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

