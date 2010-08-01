Took my X2 to lake Travis for a camping trip. She ran pretty well the whole time. I saw one standup while I was on the water. Saw two others later. I am getting more familiar and more confident in riding with each outing. Really is fun and is really helping me get in shape. I also noticed how much less fun modern skis seem compared to the old school stuff.

one kind of ****ty thing happened. The rubber pads on the left and right rear are all torn up. I had noticed them peeling back a little but didn't realize how fast they would go from repairable to trash. The wife saw a post about removing them all together. I might go that route rather than trying to find replacements.