|
|
-
Lake Travis TX outing, went well with one fail
Took my X2 to lake Travis for a camping trip. She ran pretty well the whole time. I saw one standup while I was on the water. Saw two others later. I am getting more familiar and more confident in riding with each outing. Really is fun and is really helping me get in shape. I also noticed how much less fun modern skis seem compared to the old school stuff.
one kind of ****ty thing happened. The rubber pads on the left and right rear are all torn up. I had noticed them peeling back a little but didn't realize how fast they would go from repairable to trash. The wife saw a post about removing them all together. I might go that route rather than trying to find replacements.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules