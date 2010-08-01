pxctoday

Thread: Bought an x2

  Today, 03:41 PM #1
    X2ski
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2017
    Location
    Ireland
    Age
    20
    Posts
    1

    Bought an x2

    Hello all,
    Just bought my first pwc, a Kawasaki X2. Not entirely sure of year, rear vin plate is : JF650A-604824, think 91 ish? It has the CDK 2 carb with the build in fuel pump. Bought an a non runner, cranks over but doesn't get fuel. I've ordered a carb and fuel pump repair kit as the diaphragm in the carb is in poor shape. There is a primer fitted, it has two hoses out of it, one tees into the res pipe and the other is just hanging disconnected...
    It has a SS prop fitted, still have the stock bars thumb throttle etc which will be changed once running. Any tips or help is greatly appreciated!
  Today, 04:17 PM #2
    Rod Peters
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    No. Colorado
    Age
    61
    Posts
    2,463

    Re: Bought an x2

    Great decision, just work out the bugs and enjoy the X2
