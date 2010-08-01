pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 03:36 PM #1
    mrwhipper
    mrwhipper is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    New Holland
    Posts
    21

    1997 GSX Speedometer

    Hello all. The speedometer on my 97 GSX is not working. After searching on the fourm I tested the sensor at the plug the result of zero volts when spun. So I am assuming that I need a new sensor.

    I saw on Youtube that the paddle should be changed out because they go bad. Should I start there or is the black box what I need to change?

    Thank you for your time!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:38 PM #2
    Spades
    Spades is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    SoCal
    Age
    45
    Posts
    296

    Re: 1997 GSX Speedometer

    Is it the digital speedo from Info gauge or the dedicated needle type gauge... or both not working?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:54 PM #3
    mrwhipper
    mrwhipper is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    New Holland
    Posts
    21

    Re: 1997 GSX Speedometer

    I was looking at the dedicated needle gauge. I am new to the PWC\Seadoo world. I didn't think to look ant the MFG to see if it is reading on it. I did check to see if there was any voltage reading at the plug for the sensor and it did not read voltage when I spun it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 