1997 GSX Speedometer
Hello all. The speedometer on my 97 GSX is not working. After searching on the fourm I tested the sensor at the plug the result of zero volts when spun. So I am assuming that I need a new sensor.
I saw on Youtube that the paddle should be changed out because they go bad. Should I start there or is the black box what I need to change?
Thank you for your time!
Is it the digital speedo from Info gauge or the dedicated needle type gauge... or both not working?
I was looking at the dedicated needle gauge. I am new to the PWC\Seadoo world. I didn't think to look ant the MFG to see if it is reading on it. I did check to see if there was any voltage reading at the plug for the sensor and it did not read voltage when I spun it.
