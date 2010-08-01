Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1997 GSX Speedometer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 21 1997 GSX Speedometer Hello all. The speedometer on my 97 GSX is not working. After searching on the fourm I tested the sensor at the plug the result of zero volts when spun. So I am assuming that I need a new sensor.



I saw on Youtube that the paddle should be changed out because they go bad. Should I start there or is the black box what I need to change?



Thank you for your time! #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2008 Location SoCal Age 45 Posts 296 Re: 1997 GSX Speedometer Is it the digital speedo from Info gauge or the dedicated needle type gauge... or both not working? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location New Holland Posts 21 Re: 1997 GSX Speedometer I was looking at the dedicated needle gauge. I am new to the PWC\Seadoo world. I didn't think to look ant the MFG to see if it is reading on it. I did check to see if there was any voltage reading at the plug for the sensor and it did not read voltage when I spun it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

