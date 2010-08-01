Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 87 Kawasaki 300sx #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Virginia Age 24 Posts 1 87 Kawasaki 300sx Hello, walker here from Virginia. I've got an 87 Kawasaki 300sx. Took it to the lake a couple of weeks ago and cut it off, never started back up. Opened up the starter when I got home and it's toast! Can't find a starter anywhere for this ski. Does anyone have one or know where I can get one?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules