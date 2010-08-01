|
|
-
87 Kawasaki 300sx
Hello, walker here from Virginia. I've got an 87 Kawasaki 300sx. Took it to the lake a couple of weeks ago and cut it off, never started back up. Opened up the starter when I got home and it's toast! Can't find a starter anywhere for this ski. Does anyone have one or know where I can get one??
