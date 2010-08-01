Hi folks,
I just got into PWC sport, and picked up a Yamaha Venture 700, runs great, and a 750ZXI, which I believe is more of a lemon than I realized. Not having seen ZXIs before, I thought the hull was black from the factory, but turns out the bottom is rough from bondo and someone took a rattlecan to it after repairing damage that goes from the middle-front to near the intake grate. Inside is pristine, runs great, very clean and looks new. There was a 1x4" hole that had opened up about 1/4 deep in the bow area about 10" from where the hull gets flat, and I used some fiberglass resin gel and mat to fill the hole, then sanded smooth. I let it cure for a week and then I took it out and found that when I got back after a afternoon at the lake that the repair had failed and came out completely, and it looked like it did before - exposed fiberglass fibers. I wish I took photos, but I'm gone for a week and figured I'd ask and give you pre-failure photos from when I started to sand down the hull and smooth out the rough bondo spots (before I did the fiberglass repair). I'm thinking maybe I should junk the hull, but I'm in the middle of nowhere, NorCal, and the nearest jetski guy in the SF Bay area didn't have any ZXI hulls available, plus I don't know if it'd be worth it. For the past 10 days it's been dripping water out the failed repair area - is there foam inside that's soaked up water? How would I repair it so that I can use this again? I know the standup guys build and layer their own hulls, so I'm sure a repair can be done here but I don't know what I'm doing wrong.
Thanks for your help!
