  Today, 01:49 PM
    super_kev
    Repair 750ZXI Hull

    Hi folks,
    I just got into PWC sport, and picked up a Yamaha Venture 700, runs great, and a 750ZXI, which I believe is more of a lemon than I realized. Not having seen ZXIs before, I thought the hull was black from the factory, but turns out the bottom is rough from bondo and someone took a rattlecan to it after repairing damage that goes from the middle-front to near the intake grate. Inside is pristine, runs great, very clean and looks new. There was a 1x4" hole that had opened up about 1/4 deep in the bow area about 10" from where the hull gets flat, and I used some fiberglass resin gel and mat to fill the hole, then sanded smooth. I let it cure for a week and then I took it out and found that when I got back after a afternoon at the lake that the repair had failed and came out completely, and it looked like it did before - exposed fiberglass fibers. I wish I took photos, but I'm gone for a week and figured I'd ask and give you pre-failure photos from when I started to sand down the hull and smooth out the rough bondo spots (before I did the fiberglass repair). I'm thinking maybe I should junk the hull, but I'm in the middle of nowhere, NorCal, and the nearest jetski guy in the SF Bay area didn't have any ZXI hulls available, plus I don't know if it'd be worth it. For the past 10 days it's been dripping water out the failed repair area - is there foam inside that's soaked up water? How would I repair it so that I can use this again? I know the standup guys build and layer their own hulls, so I'm sure a repair can be done here but I don't know what I'm doing wrong.

    Thanks for your help!

  Today, 02:54 PM
    OldGuy
    Re: Repair 750ZXI Hull

    Here's a link to my thread of several years ago. Your damage is nearly identical to mine.
    repair has held up well for several years. I had a little touchup to do on the front of the hull where I flared it out to blend into a wider area of original hull. And I have had some paint peel off where i didn't prep the original hull well enough. But structurally it has been perfect.
    It was worth getting the hull flipped over for the main repair. But I just rolled it up on the starboard rail for the touchup. I transferred it to a flat utility trailer, then rolled it up on its side with a couple ratchet straps.

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=372676
    OLDGUY sez..... "The older I get, the better I was !
  Today, 03:19 PM
    bandit88
    Re: Repair 750ZXI Hull

    What kind of resin did you use? It must be epoxy or it wont bond to the hull. I would prep the area by sanding and grinding the junk away and then clean with acetone. after that, a few layers of epoxy and 1708 fiberglass mat. once that cures, make some think epoxy with cab-o-sil and fill in the bottom and smooth it out. Should last forever.
    -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 undergoing 750 conversion
