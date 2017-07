Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 750 sx upgrade questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Montana Age 35 Posts 7 750 sx upgrade questions I'm new to the sport with a '94 750sx. The impeller is toast so I need to get one. Suggestions as to brand and pitch? Also ride plate and any other minor mods I should look into? Don't know much about skis yet so could use some advice. The ski I believe is all stock. Thanks all. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 318 Re: 750 sx upgrade questions Damn thats a good username!



skat 9/17 is the generally recommended upgrade for a stock-ish boat. Inspect the rest of pump and its bearings as well. if you chewed up the impeller, the housing may be toast too.



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Montana Age 35 Posts 7 Re: 750 sx upgrade questions Haha. Thanks. I've looked for that impeller and I can't find anyplace that sells it. I find lots of solas but not much for skat. Any advice on rideplates? #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Two Rivers WI Age 28 Posts 1,392 Re: 750 sx upgrade questions impros is the go to for impellers. They will have it. Solas concord 9/15 is also a good choice for a stock boat. I have a mint one that I will probably be selling in the next week or two. -92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion

-95 750SXI

