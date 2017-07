Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 701/760 Single Carb Kit (44mm SBN, Riva F/A, Manifold) - $250 obo #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location United States Age 27 Posts 52 701/760 Single Carb Kit (44mm SBN, Riva F/A, Manifold) - $250 obo Looking to sell my single carb setup now that I converted my 760 back to dual carbs. Its a sbn44 with a riva adapter + flame arrestor. Choke plate still attached. Also includes grey hammertone intake manifold + hardware. It's just taking up space on my shelf at this point and looking to help you guys out. Could never get my 760 to run how I wanted with it (apparently the 760 never liked a single carb any way), but everything is in great shape. 9/10. '97 STX 1100

