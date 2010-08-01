Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Daytona 1000 hard to start when hot, fouls plugs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location SC Age 61 Posts 1 Daytona 1000 hard to start when hot, fouls plugs Hello all, Newbie to the site, old fart to jet skiing. I have a '97 Daytona 1000. It fires up when cold or has been setting for awhile but if I shut it off for 5 minutes and go to start it, it soaks the plugs, and won't start. It had a problem of filling with fuel if it set on the bank, rocking back and forth, so I put a shut off in the fuel line. I'm not very experienced with carbs but am wondering if the pop off has something in it. Letting what fuel is in the line to seep into the carbs. Am I right in assuming the pop off is like the float pin in a bowl carb? When it starts it runs great. Could have a little more pep at take off but not bad. I am thinking of taking the carbs apart and cleaning them, but I don't know what to set them to when putting them back together. Thanks for any help. I'll add that we just moved to upstate South Carolina and that my wifes Yamaha waverunner seems to be running richer also. I wouldn't think elevation change would be that much to matter? Last edited by tray; Today at 10:00 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules