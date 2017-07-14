Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: stator wires to ebox help #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2010 Location dawsonville, ga Age 51 Posts 316 stator wires to ebox help Hi....i started talking about this wiring issue from other thread.....but it wasn't specific to wiring...I tried one way...but not sure....I called jetinetics,and got some info on putting flywheel on (90lbs btw...instead of stock 115....and lap it first)....hes supposed to call back to help me





these wires are



1- black/Green



2- white



3- Blue



4- Brown



5- Yellow



WP_20170717_09_25_16_Pro.jpg



where do these go to ebox??



....I have 2 eboxes....1 has 3 wires



WP_20170714_12_22_31_Pro.jpg



....and other has 4-5



