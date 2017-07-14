pxctoday

  Today, 09:46 AM
    moko
    Aug 2010
    dawsonville, ga
    51
    316

    stator wires to ebox help

    Hi....i started talking about this wiring issue from other thread.....but it wasn't specific to wiring...I tried one way...but not sure....I called jetinetics,and got some info on putting flywheel on (90lbs btw...instead of stock 115....and lap it first)....hes supposed to call back to help me


    these wires are

    1- black/Green

    2- white

    3- Blue

    4- Brown

    5- Yellow

    WP_20170717_09_25_16_Pro.jpg

    where do these go to ebox??

    ....I have 2 eboxes....1 has 3 wires

    WP_20170714_12_22_31_Pro.jpg

    ....and other has 4-5

    WP_20170714_12_23_20_Pro.jpg
    "Let the good times roll"
