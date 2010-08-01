|
seadoo hx goodies
Full factory pipe with manifold and complete set of modded stock carbs, K&N flame arrestor with pods 350.00 shipped for all
Rear duck bill scuppers-50.00 shipped
complete pump with solas prop in great shape 200.00 shipped
black filler cap, not a painted one 25.00 shipped
Side bolsters and rubber filler cover in good shape- 100.00 for set
And misc stuff just ask for needs.
4808594006 for more info
