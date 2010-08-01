Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: seadoo hx goodies #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location chandler, az Age 41 Posts 1 seadoo hx goodies Full factory pipe with manifold and complete set of modded stock carbs, K&N flame arrestor with pods 350.00 shipped for all



Rear duck bill scuppers-50.00 shipped



complete pump with solas prop in great shape 200.00 shipped



black filler cap, not a painted one 25.00 shipped



Side bolsters and rubber filler cover in good shape- 100.00 for set



And misc stuff just ask for needs.



