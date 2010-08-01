Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 kawasaki ST750 pop off pressure. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Illinois Posts 1 94 kawasaki ST750 pop off pressure. Hello all!



I just joined because I recently bought a 94' Kawasaki ST 750. The ski had an issue starting/idling so I bought carb kit and installed it after a good cleaning in the ultrasonic cleaner. This ski has a single Keihin CDK II. I am having a heck of a time finding info on what the pop off pressure is. Can anyone help me with this? Also, is this info correct for my carb Low Speed  ¾ +/- 1/4 High Speed  1 ¼ +/- 1/4?



When I rebuilt the carb the narrow check valve was not installed. Is this an optional item certain models used? The valve I'm referring to is located in picture 1.7 just below the top red arrow. (https://www.shopsbt.com/pdfs/keihincdk2.pdf) OR lower right corner of rebuild kit in this picture. (Keihin CDK-II Carburetor Rebuild Kit Kawasaki /Polaris: ShopSBT.com)



Any help will be greatly appreciated.



