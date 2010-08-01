|
|
-
How do i get at the starter solenoid in a 1997 STS 750?
Can i get at the solenoid on the water? I had a battery die from it starting hard all summer. Replaced that and tried to start it and i tried three times without it starting, but it cranked. Then the next time i hit the start button NOTHING. Like no clicks, no weak start attempt (like the weekend before with a weak battery). Silence. I open the fuze circle and find the 10 amp blown, 30 amp missing. I replaced the 10 amp with one from a cheap tool set, and i still get nothing. Not a peep.
I figure first step is jump the solenoid, but not sure if i can do that standing in the water. How easy it is to get the box open? And should i standing in the water?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- 1969iggy
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules