Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: How do i get at the starter solenoid in a 1997 STS 750? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Saratoga Springs, NY Age 44 Posts 13 How do i get at the starter solenoid in a 1997 STS 750? Can i get at the solenoid on the water? I had a battery die from it starting hard all summer. Replaced that and tried to start it and i tried three times without it starting, but it cranked. Then the next time i hit the start button NOTHING. Like no clicks, no weak start attempt (like the weekend before with a weak battery). Silence. I open the fuze circle and find the 10 amp blown, 30 amp missing. I replaced the 10 amp with one from a cheap tool set, and i still get nothing. Not a peep.



I figure first step is jump the solenoid, but not sure if i can do that standing in the water. How easy it is to get the box open? And should i standing in the water?

