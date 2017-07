Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Seadoo XP fuel gauge swap? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Dallas Age 34 Posts 36 1996 Seadoo XP fuel gauge swap? 96 XP fuel gauge is burnt out or got moisture in it or something, they are more expensive than the analog style my 1999 SPX has are the analog and this digital kind interchangeable? ill just buy the analog and not worry about the digital display one. Attached Images 20170717_022038.jpg (3.11 MB, 1 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

