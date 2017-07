Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 sx newbie question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Montana Age 35 Posts 3 750 sx newbie question So I just acquired my first ski, a 94 750sx, for free. Took it out for the first test run after some minor fiberglass repair and the thing runs like a champ. At about half throttle though I lose all thrust. My thought was the impeller because it is trashed. Before I order a new one, I just want to make sure I'm headed in the right direction. Any help is appreciated since I'm just getting into the sport. Attached Images 20170715_131109.jpg (2.81 MB, 1 views) #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Montana Age 35 Posts 3 Re: 750 sx newbie question Also, advice on ride plates, wear rings and type of impeller, etc would be nice. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) Nauti by Nature Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

