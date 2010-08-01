Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1992 Kawasaki 750ss problems and stumped on finding the issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Virginia Age 28 Posts 7 1992 Kawasaki 750ss problems and stumped on finding the issue I bought a '92 750ss last year off craigslist that had been sitting for at least 5 years (it was kept inside/under cover but not winterized).



The top end was bad so I bored the cylinders and replaced pistons. We have good compression now.



I finally got the jet ski running and it would run well for about 10 minutes and then just totally cut out and die. I could then restart it and limp it home (perhaps it was overheating but the engine did not feel very hot and felt more like an electrical issue).



I replaced the stator (it was out of spec) as I thought that may have been causing the engine to die when the wires heated up.



Once I did that I couldn't get it to spark and after investigating the coil, that was also bad, so I replaced that and I now have spark.



I got the ski up and running again but it had about half the power and just ran rough. It seemed as though it could be a timing- Simply no power and I couldn't get it up to speed at all. I thought maybe I had switched the spark plug cables by accident so I switched those and it didn't make any difference with how it ran (can swap the cables and no difference).



I pulled the stator and double checked everything was ok there and it was.



It's also really tough to start. I have to removed the spark plugs, clean them, and then hook it up to a battery charger, and the only way it starts up is if I spray starter fluid directly into the carburetor. Then it's tough to start again. Seems like a flooded engine (or weak spark and drowns out the spark plugs right away with any fuel in it).



So I'm simply stumped. I feel like I've cleaned or replaced everything on this ski and still can't get it running right (replaced the voltage regulator too and the carbs are clean).



The battery is weak and I thought this may be an issue. It only sits at around 11.5 volts (and that's after its been sitting on a charger).



So I'm stumped. Could it be the battery causing a weak spark? Could I have messed up the timing somehow when I replaced the stator? Could it be a carb jetting issue? That's where I'm at with ideas.



Pistons in backwards?

