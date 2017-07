Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gp1200r 66v 2001 pv servo #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2006 Location Houston,Texas Posts 371 Gp1200r 66v 2001 pv servo Looking for 66v 1200 pv servo/motor.... 2001 gp1200r 86 X2 -750 BP conversion/ 650 electrics/ dual 40 keihns/ Westcoast Head/ Westcoast Pipe/ Westcoast waterbox/ PJS ride plate / 9-17 Skat - for the fun dayz

99 GTX Limited - the "rescue" boat / all stock

95 Sp - All stock - for the lazy dayz

My Ex - 1990 650sx 40mm kehin/ milled head/ coffman exhaust/ straight 15 jetlyne/ zero degree bars/ finger throttle/ rule bilge/

