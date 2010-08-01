pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:45 PM #1
    kaw550
    kaw550 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2003
    Location
    MA
    Age
    45
    Posts
    87

    900 ZXI wont run above 4000 RPM

    I thought I had a simple issue with a water temp sensor but it looks like it is worse.

    Jet ski starts and runs great on the trailer. I put it in the water and it ran great for 100 yards and then wouldn't go above 4000 RPM.
    It had some odd plugs in it. I switched them out and tried again. Still wouldn't get above 4000 RPM. It did run normally one more time for about 100 yards.

    Pulling the choke causes it to drop in RPM.
    I ran the ski with the temp sensor disconnected. No change.

    The front cylinder was hotter than the rest.
    I did a compression check. The number were either 15 psi but low. I am going to try a new gauge tomorrow.

    Front and rear plugs were tan middle plug was wet.

    I am going to trim back the coil wires and test the oil level sensor.

    Where should I look next, carbs?
  Yesterday, 09:49 PM #2
    don37725
    don37725 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,270

    Re: 900 ZXI wont run above 4000 RPM

    4000 rpm for a 3 cylinder running on only 2 sounds about right - Concentrate on getting that middle cylinder firing.

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
  Yesterday, 10:56 PM #3
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    40
    Posts
    4,416

    Re: 900 ZXI wont run above 4000 RPM

    Quote Originally Posted by don37725 View Post
    4000 rpm for a 3 cylinder running on only 2 sounds about right - Concentrate on getting that middle cylinder firing.
    Bingo! Thats your issue for sure, your plug is telling you the fuel is there and not being burnt. Unscrew boot, clip wire back a bit, reinstall, try new plugs, might even need a coil.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
