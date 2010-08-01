I thought I had a simple issue with a water temp sensor but it looks like it is worse.
Jet ski starts and runs great on the trailer. I put it in the water and it ran great for 100 yards and then wouldn't go above 4000 RPM.
It had some odd plugs in it. I switched them out and tried again. Still wouldn't get above 4000 RPM. It did run normally one more time for about 100 yards.
Pulling the choke causes it to drop in RPM.
I ran the ski with the temp sensor disconnected. No change.
The front cylinder was hotter than the rest.
I did a compression check. The number were either 15 psi but low. I am going to try a new gauge tomorrow.
Front and rear plugs were tan middle plug was wet.
I am going to trim back the coil wires and test the oil level sensor.
Where should I look next, carbs?