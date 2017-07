Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Gas cap/Oil fill neck thread sze? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 51 Gas cap/Oil fill neck thread sze? When I went to tighten my oil filler cap today the threads crumbled away in the cap. Doas anyone know what the thread size is? It is looking like M50-4



I might just machine a billet one as the filler neck is a discontinued part from kawasaki. Attached Images 20170716_203304.jpg (1.50 MB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules