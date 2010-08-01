pxctoday

  Today, 07:57 PM #1
    stevo11b
    750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US

    1500249323834450008404.jpg
  Today, 08:09 PM #2
    mase911j
    Re: 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US

    Quote Originally Posted by stevo11b View Post
    1500249323834450008404.jpg
    What do these do as far as gains go? And do they make them for 650s? Worth the cash on a modified 650?

    Thanks. And sorry to kinda post-jack

    Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:13 PM #3
    stevo11b
    Re: 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US

    stuffers channel the airflow without the corners and square geometry restricting the flow. similar to polishing exhaust ports. i dont know of these will fit 650 reed cages but I dont run without them anymore. it definitely makes a more crisp throttle response.
  Today, 08:15 PM #4
    mase911j
    Re: 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US

    Quote Originally Posted by stevo11b View Post
    stuffers channel the airflow without the corners and square geometry restricting the flow. similar to polishing exhaust ports. i dont know of these will fit 650 reed cages but I dont run without them anymore. it definitely makes a more crisp throttle response.
    Awesome. Thanks for the help!

    Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:45 PM #5
    fastcar396
    Re: 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US

    PM"d
