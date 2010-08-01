|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US
What do these do as far as gains go? And do they make them for 650s? Worth the cash on a modified 650?
Originally Posted by stevo11b
Thanks. And sorry to kinda post-jack
Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US
stuffers channel the airflow without the corners and square geometry restricting the flow. similar to polishing exhaust ports. i dont know of these will fit 650 reed cages but I dont run without them anymore. it definitely makes a more crisp throttle response.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US
Awesome. Thanks for the help!
Originally Posted by stevo11b
Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
-
Re: 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US
