Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location new york Age 32 Posts 56 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US 1500249323834450008404.jpg #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Virginia Beach Age 34 Posts 95 Re: 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US Originally Posted by stevo11b Originally Posted by 1500249323834450008404.jpg



Thanks. And sorry to kinda post-jack



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2015 Location new york Age 32 Posts 56 Re: 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US stuffers channel the airflow without the corners and square geometry restricting the flow. similar to polishing exhaust ports. i dont know of these will fit 650 reed cages but I dont run without them anymore. it definitely makes a more crisp throttle response. #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Virginia Beach Age 34 Posts 95 Re: 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US Originally Posted by stevo11b Originally Posted by stuffers channel the airflow without the corners and square geometry restricting the flow. similar to polishing exhaust ports. i dont know of these will fit 650 reed cages but I dont run without them anymore. it definitely makes a more crisp throttle response.



Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2012 Location milwaukee Age 54 Posts 130 Re: 750 oem reed stuffers $15 shipped US PM"d Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules