Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Carb tuning. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2006 Location Lakeland, FL Age 41 Posts 102 Carb tuning. I am rebuilding the motor from Yamaha SUV (65u non pv). Had to mail the top end to have the sleeves bored since could not find anybody local to do the job. In the mean time, while waiting, decided to go through the carbs.



Long time ago, when I purchased the ski, the carbs were trashed from the salt water corrosion, so I got other set of carbs from eBay. They look exactly identical except they came with smaller size fuel nipples. Don't think it should be a problem , but have to use smaller fuel line on a carbs and then transition it back to larger one to go out.



I remember that I put in the new Jets and needle and seats. I do not remember why I chose those sizes so I wanna verify that it is correct choice for my setup.



I do have K&N Air Filters on top of carbs with chokes still present.



Mag:

HS Jet 140

LS Jet 102.5

N/S 1.5

Pop Off 28 Psi (I don't know why is it so high and differs from other carbs)



Center:

HS Jet 140

LS Jet 92.5

N/S 1.5

Pop Off 21 Psi



Pto:

HS Jet 140

LS Jet 100

N/S 1.5

Pop Off 20 Psi



So, is this a correct setup or I need to change anything?





