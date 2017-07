Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel line pressure #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2006 Location Texas Posts 36 Fuel line pressure https://www.facebook.com/click.mann....3227776216870/



2003 Yamaha FX Cruiser HO



Is the fuel line supposed to pressure up and then pressure down. I thought it had a check valve and was supposed to retain pressure even when engine killed. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules