1992 750ss stock water routing?

Anyone have a diagram? Picked up the ski and the cylinder is getting steaming hot(exhaust stays cool). I verified water is coming from the pipe to the manifold and I can blow through all the lines. Has me thinking the PO mucked with the ski and didn't put something back correctly.

