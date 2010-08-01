pxctoday

  Today, 03:01 PM #1
    noahboa
    Zxi 1100 bogging?

    I have had the ski for the whole summer, runs great.. I had it out yesterday and I flipped it over and it bogged a little but I pretty much was done with it for the rest of the day so I pulled it out anyways and didn't get to ride it much after.

    Today it started right up, idled great and if I floor it (6-7k rpm) it will make a weird sound and sometimes will bog down to about 4K rpm.. any ideas?
  Today, 03:02 PM #2
    noahboa
    Re: Zxi 1100 bogging?

    After a few seconds it would bog down, but if I let the throttle off and floored it again it would be fine for a few more seconds
  Today, 04:42 PM #3
    kcr357
    Re: Zxi 1100 bogging?

    The absolute, positively worst thing you can do after flipping a ski is put it away(other than pouring some sand down the plug holes). You need to beat the heII out of it for as long as possible to get the moisture out.
    Sounds like the engine has some rust/scoring and is seizing, or maybe theres water causing some shorting or misfiring
