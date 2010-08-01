Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Zxi 1100 bogging? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Sandusky, Ohio Posts 46 Blog Entries 1 Zxi 1100 bogging? I have had the ski for the whole summer, runs great.. I had it out yesterday and I flipped it over and it bogged a little but I pretty much was done with it for the rest of the day so I pulled it out anyways and didn't get to ride it much after.



Today it started right up, idled great and if I floor it (6-7k rpm) it will make a weird sound and sometimes will bog down to about 4K rpm.. any ideas? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location Sandusky, Ohio Posts 46 Blog Entries 1 Re: Zxi 1100 bogging? After a few seconds it would bog down, but if I let the throttle off and floored it again it would be fine for a few more seconds #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,842 Re: Zxi 1100 bogging? The absolute, positively worst thing you can do after flipping a ski is put it away(other than pouring some sand down the plug holes). You need to beat the heII out of it for as long as possible to get the moisture out.

Sounds like the engine has some rust/scoring and is seizing, or maybe theres water causing some shorting or misfiring Last edited by kcr357; Today at 04:45 PM . How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules