Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Which carb gaskets to use on 1200 SUV 65U non-pv #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location CO Posts 31 Which carb gaskets to use on 1200 SUV 65U non-pv I've searched too long trying to find an answer before asking... which gaskets do I use on the sbn44 on the '00 SUV 65U non-pv?



The diagram that that comes with the oem rebuild kit is confusing. It shows the oring and damper gasket being used on the 38 but not the 44. Then I watch videos and it shows the oring and damper installed.



Here's the way I rebuilt it...IMG_4746.JPG

