Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Two Place Stand Up Trailer, Central OH #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2009 Location Lancaster, OH Age 37 Posts 203 Two Place Stand Up Trailer, Central OH I wound up with three trailers and don't need them all. It has new bunks/carpet and LED taillights. Asking $300 but might trade for a single or JS/SX, 650 parts. Located in Lancaster Ohio but I'm in Columbus 5-6 days a week as well. Attached Images image.jpeg (2.30 MB, 1 views)

image.jpeg (2.30 MB, 1 views) image.jpeg (1.95 MB, 3 views) Last edited by Bobabooie; Today at 10:52 AM . 91 550SX, 89 X2, 88 JS550 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules