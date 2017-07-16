pxctoday

    1999 SPX carb gaskets are real thick

    The base gaskets for the carbs when I took them off are blue and super thick like 1/8th of an inch is this something special or just some funky thick oem gasket? And can I use the base gaskets that came in the mikuni kits i bought?


    Im converting this ski to premix because i find myself obsessing over the oil pump. Anything special about this 99 SPX thats different from the 96 XP? leave tank in with a little oil for rotary gear, can use block off plate, and plug intake manifold oil holes, drain existing gas in the tank. That about it ?


    thanks guys
