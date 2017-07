Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Montego 640 bogs and sometimes takes off #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Pa Age 43 Posts 1 Montego 640 bogs and sometimes takes off Looking for some help. just bought a 94 Montego. first run out on the water it wouldn't rev out then sometimes it would take off. I cleaned carb looked good. then while it was running I pulled the mag side plug wire and it shut off. then I pulled the pto plug wire off stayed running. I am getting spark to both. compression is also good. Temp sensor is not hooked up. I have looked at a bunch of old posts but most don't say what the problem was or could be thanks for any help Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

