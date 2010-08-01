Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 ss pump rebuild. Need help #1 I dream skis Join Date Dec 2006 Location Atlanta Posts 788 750 ss pump rebuild. Need help Long story short, I had friend rebuild my pump bearings while I worked on another part of the ski.



took the ski out for a ride, impeller came off.



i THINK I can still use the impeller and wear ring after inspection it looks okay. I need to make sure that impeller gets tightened back down but I'd also like to switch out the bearings again for peace of mind.



when we first rebuilt them, parts just fell out and we didn't see what order the bearings went in. This may be a long shot but does anyone know what order the bearings, rubber pieces, and gaskets go in? 1993 Kawasaki 750ss xi

