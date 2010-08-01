Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS 650 oil usage. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2007 Location Dayton, Ohio Posts 23 JS 650 oil usage. I have an old 650 that hasn't been used in the last 4 years. 4 years ago when I went to start it blew a ton of oil out of the clyinders. The thought was that someone winterized it with a ton of oil. Well that's not the case because same issue when I went to start it this time. Hydrolocked it. Got her running, but goes through a ton of oil. I bet I could run the tank dry in an hour. Is that Norma? I want to go to premix, but not sure exactly what I need. Can I just deactivate the old pump? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules