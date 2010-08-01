|
|
-
JS 650 oil usage.
I have an old 650 that hasn't been used in the last 4 years. 4 years ago when I went to start it blew a ton of oil out of the clyinders. The thought was that someone winterized it with a ton of oil. Well that's not the case because same issue when I went to start it this time. Hydrolocked it. Got her running, but goes through a ton of oil. I bet I could run the tank dry in an hour. Is that Norma? I want to go to premix, but not sure exactly what I need. Can I just deactivate the old pump?
