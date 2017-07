Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2014 super jet wear ring #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location bay city mi Age 33 Posts 26 2014 super jet wear ring i did a search and see plastic wear rings saying they will fit. the parts diagram looks like an aluminum housing with a stainless ring. does anyone know what im in for to tune up the pump in my ski? #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,321 Re: 2014 super jet wear ring What have u been doing to that thing to mess up the wear ring in a '14 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

