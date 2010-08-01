|
I just picked up a 97 zxi that had been switched to a 900 after the engine went a while back.
It starts great.
On the first ride it took off fine but cut to about 4000 rpm and would not go above it after about 100 yards.
I noticed it had bpr6es plugs. The middle plug seemed wet. I change them for new br9es plugs. Same issue.
A searched showed limp mode limits rpm to 4000.i noticed there is a sensor sitting on the bottom of the hull behind the engine. Should it be mounted to something? A cooling line?
To bypass, do I remove it or use a jumper?
Just noticed there is front sensor in the pisser line. That is connected.
I have a 98 zxi 1100 and there is a temp sensor that just hangs on mine. Mine is ty-wrapped to the cross bar under the seat.
Where in mass are you? Where do you ride?
