I just picked up a 97 zxi that had been switched to a 900 after the engine went a while back.

It starts great.
On the first ride it took off fine but cut to about 4000 rpm and would not go above it after about 100 yards.

I noticed it had bpr6es plugs. The middle plug seemed wet. I change them for new br9es plugs. Same issue.

A searched showed limp mode limits rpm to 4000.i noticed there is a sensor sitting on the bottom of the hull behind the engine. Should it be mounted to something? A cooling line?

To bypass, do I remove it or use a jumper?