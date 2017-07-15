Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '92 GTS Pump Removal & Wear Ring #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location Michigan Posts 15 '92 GTS Pump Removal & Wear Ring It's time to replace the wear ring, but I cannot remove the jet pump. I've removed the 10mm steering bolts, the four 13mm bolts, two housing springs, and four 17mm nuts.



I have tried a little persuasive 2x4 and rubber mallet out the housing to potentially dislodge it with no luck. I even removed the intake screen below and tried hitting it with a socket extension and mallet to push it out.



I'm the 3rd owner and along the back there is some black silicone-like gasket or caulk. I'm not sure if that is normal or if it has been worked on before? Perhaps it needs to be cut away? Pictures included. Any advice?



