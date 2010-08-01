pxctoday

  Today, 06:29 PM
    DC1
    What Year did the exhaust come out the rear on the Kawasaki stand-ups?

    Thanks.
  Today, 06:41 PM
    BLRider
    Re: What Year did the exhaust come out the rear on the Kawasaki stand-ups?

    All 750' are rear exhaust.
    550's were 90 till discontinued.
    650's were 90 till discontinued.
  Today, 06:55 PM
    DC1
    Re: What Year did the exhaust come out the rear on the Kawasaki stand-ups?

    Did you get my latest PM?
