Hey guys. So I'm puttong together a 750 x2 just for Rec riding. Currently I just have a small pin 750 in it. Stock x2 pipe and small pin electronics with a mariner water box.

Right now it has the single stock Keihn carb



I have purchased a single 44 sbn. Just looking for a starting point in regards to jetting, needle and seat size and pop off.



I should be able to make some decent power on this carb no? I plan to mill the head and change the pipe when I come across a decent deal.





Thanks





