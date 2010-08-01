Ski was running fine before i yanked the motor out...I just put back in and attached all wires and hoses...now NOTHING when I push start button. I checked the start/stop switch with another one I had and that's not the problem...also had the electrical box apart to see if I could jump across relay...and it turned it over strong...does that mean the relay just mysteriously fried on me? I tried another relay I had laying around and it didn't fix...this damn thing is about to get sunk! Any help would be much appreciated...wanted to hit the lake today!
Thanks