Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: This damn '08 Superjet...nothing when I push the start button now #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location Lake Lanier Posts 20 This damn '08 Superjet...nothing when I push the start button now Ski was running fine before i yanked the motor out...I just put back in and attached all wires and hoses...now NOTHING when I push start button. I checked the start/stop switch with another one I had and that's not the problem...also had the electrical box apart to see if I could jump across relay...and it turned it over strong...does that mean the relay just mysteriously fried on me? I tried another relay I had laying around and it didn't fix...this damn thing is about to get sunk! Any help would be much appreciated...wanted to hit the lake today!



Thanks "If you gotta sit to ski...you gotta sit to pee!" #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2007 Location 801 Posts 3,135 Re: This damn '08 Superjet...nothing when I push the start button now Which ground wire did not get reinstalled correctly? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2009 Location Lake Lanier Posts 20 Re: This damn '08 Superjet...nothing when I push the start button now Originally Posted by freekstyle Originally Posted by Which ground wire did not get reinstalled correctly?

I left the starter ground bolted on when I removed engine...and hooked right back up

Did you have the ebox apart? Why did you pull the engine? There are grounds inside the ebox. What was done to the engine while it was out? Is the stator plate loose?

