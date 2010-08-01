pxctoday

  Today, 04:46 PM #1
    Goatdog1
    This damn '08 Superjet...nothing when I push the start button now

    Ski was running fine before i yanked the motor out...I just put back in and attached all wires and hoses...now NOTHING when I push start button. I checked the start/stop switch with another one I had and that's not the problem...also had the electrical box apart to see if I could jump across relay...and it turned it over strong...does that mean the relay just mysteriously fried on me? I tried another relay I had laying around and it didn't fix...this damn thing is about to get sunk! Any help would be much appreciated...wanted to hit the lake today!

  Today, 05:53 PM #2
    freekstyle
    Re: This damn '08 Superjet...nothing when I push the start button now

    Which ground wire did not get reinstalled correctly?
  Today, 06:03 PM #3
    Goatdog1
    Re: This damn '08 Superjet...nothing when I push the start button now

    Which ground wire did not get reinstalled correctly?

    I left the starter ground bolted on when I removed engine...and hooked right back up
    to negative battery
  Today, 06:08 PM #4
    freekstyle
    Re: This damn '08 Superjet...nothing when I push the start button now

    Did you have the ebox apart? Why did you pull the engine? There are grounds inside the ebox. What was done to the engine while it was out? Is the stator plate loose?
