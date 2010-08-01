Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Anybody put Individual Coil-on-Plug Coils on your 2-Stroke Engines? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 243 Anybody put Individual Coil-on-Plug Coils on your 2-Stroke Engines? Our 1994 2-stroke engines 701cm, 650, 550, 440 have a single coil which is in the E-Box with two spark plug wires running out to each of the two spark plugs.



(I am now dealing with replacing the '94 SN Superjet's coil in another thread here.)



But while just doing lawn-mowing-mediation, I wondered if anybody had split the ground and pulse wire (build Y-bullet connectors) and send that CDI pulse signal to individual coil-on-plug coils sitting one each on top of each spark plug?



Pick your favorite waterproof/water resistant Japanese auto manufacture's coil-on-plug (I washed the engine on the Corolla with good results and fried an injector on the Dakota by doing the same exact de-grease and hose off process) and give it a go?



Anybody do this?



Any reason not to try this?



WTF???? Do you really feel it necessary to reinvent the wheel? Replace the stock coil and send it!! I like alternative thinking but not in this case. Last edited by freekstyle; Today at 06:06 PM . #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2015 Location Sacramento Delta, CA Posts 243 Re: Anybody put Individual Coil-on-Plug Coils on your 2-Stroke Engines? Hmmm... I don't think you do like alternative thinking...

