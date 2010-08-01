Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Seadoo clicks a few times before starting #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2015 Location Hattiesburg Ms Posts 8 Seadoo clicks a few times before starting I have a 2004 SeaDoo GTX 4tec supercharged. I've been having a issue for a few months now that I've finally decided needs to be fixed before I'm left stranded(although the issue hasn't worsened any since it first starter). Whenever I press the start button I'll hear a single "click" and after a few times of pressing the button it'll finally fire up. Sometimes it'll fire up first try but almost every time it'll need a few presses before starting. I tried the screwdriver on the solenoid and it has a strong spark every time but it only turns over about every 1/3 times just like if I were hitting the button. Is this the solenoid, the starter, something else? I appreciate any help! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Feb 2002 Location Vancouver, BC Canada Age 55 Posts 2,976 Re: Seadoo clicks a few times before starting Replace the solenoid. It's on it's way out.



Chester Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?



Stand up:

98 SXi-Pro



Couches:

96 XP

86 X2 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules