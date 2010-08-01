pxctoday

  Today, 03:00 PM #1
    Tomahawk297
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2015
    Location
    Hattiesburg Ms
    Posts
    8

    Seadoo clicks a few times before starting

    I have a 2004 SeaDoo GTX 4tec supercharged. I've been having a issue for a few months now that I've finally decided needs to be fixed before I'm left stranded(although the issue hasn't worsened any since it first starter). Whenever I press the start button I'll hear a single "click" and after a few times of pressing the button it'll finally fire up. Sometimes it'll fire up first try but almost every time it'll need a few presses before starting. I tried the screwdriver on the solenoid and it has a strong spark every time but it only turns over about every 1/3 times just like if I were hitting the button. Is this the solenoid, the starter, something else? I appreciate any help!
  Today, 03:32 PM #2
    Chester
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Chester's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2002
    Location
    Vancouver, BC Canada
    Age
    55
    Posts
    2,976

    Re: Seadoo clicks a few times before starting

    Replace the solenoid. It's on it's way out.

    Chester
    Speed is very expensive. How fast do you want to spend?

    Stand up:
    98 SXi-Pro

    Couches:
    96 XP
    86 X2
